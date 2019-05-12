MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Police Department is urging residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked after a handgun and ammunition were stolen Saturday night from an unlocked automobile.

The Mechanic Falls Police Department says a gun matching the one in the photo was stolen from a vehicle in town. Photos courtesy of the Mechanic Falls Police Department

Police wrote on the department’s Facebook page Sunday that the handgun — a .22-caliber pistol — was stolen from a vehicle parked near Second Avenue.

“Not all persons out and about at night mean well,” the Mechanic Falls Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Some are out looking for an easy target. As a reminder, please keep your vehicles and homes locked.”

Officers said anyone with information about the theft should call the Mechanic Falls Police Department at (207) 345-9021.

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
crime, mechanic falls maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles