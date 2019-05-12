MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Police Department is urging residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked after a handgun and ammunition were stolen Saturday night from an unlocked automobile.

Police wrote on the department’s Facebook page Sunday that the handgun — a .22-caliber pistol — was stolen from a vehicle parked near Second Avenue.

“Not all persons out and about at night mean well,” the Mechanic Falls Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Some are out looking for an easy target. As a reminder, please keep your vehicles and homes locked.”

Officers said anyone with information about the theft should call the Mechanic Falls Police Department at (207) 345-9021.

< Previous

filed under: