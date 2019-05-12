RUMFORD – Ellen M. (Ronan) Benedix of Rumford passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Rumford on Feb. 20, 1953 to Jack and Theresa (Boudreau) Ronan.

Ellen devoted her life in service to others. As a child, she attended St. Athanasius St. John’s Catholic School where she was often late for class. Her grandfather, Thomas Ronan, would sneak her in the back door to avoid trouble with the nuns. Ellen graduated from Rumford High School in 1971, became a certified nursing assistant, and continued her career for over 30 years. When not working, she was happiest spending time with her family and her cats. She enjoyed crocheting, decorating, and shopping.

She is survived by her daughter, April Benedix-Pinard and her husband, Corey of Livermore, her son, Dustin Benedix and his partner, Jolene Perry of Wayne; her brothers, Dennis and his wife, Kathleen, Linwood and his wife, Jackie, and John, her sister, Pamela; grandchildren, Garrett, Isaac, Mackenzie, Alexandra, Benjamin, and Camryn; one great-grandchild on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

Ellen will be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick wit, and all the love she shared.

Funeral services will be held at St. Rose of Lima in Jay, on May 15 at 11 a.m. Reception immediately to follow at the church.

