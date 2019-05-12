MECHANIC FALLS – Gaston E. LaFlamme Jr., 68, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, May 10, 2019, at his home in Mechanic Falls after a long illness.

Born June 20, 1950, in Mechanic Falls, he was the son of Gaston and Elsie (Cash) LaFlamme. He attended Poland and Mechanic Falls schools.

Butch joined the Army from 1973-1975 where he obtained his GED. He served as a mechanic and driver in the Second Infantry Division in Camp Casey, South Korea. He worked in construction in local businesses when he was younger and later in Texas and then Florida.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and classic cars. He also enjoyed going to the various sports events to watch his grandchildren over the years.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacey York of Mechanic Falls and her husband, David; his three grandchildren, Matthew York of Portland, Derek York of South Portland, and Ciera York of Fredericksburg, Va. He also leaves behind his sister, Judith Callahan and her husband, Daniel, of Minot; his brother James, LaFlamme and his wife, Jeri, of Texas; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Sandra Main.

The family wishes to thank the VA Healthcare system for all the care and compassion they have given over the years as well as Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for their care more recently.

Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery in Poland. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

