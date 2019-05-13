JAY — A local man is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend with a bat and knife after an argument Saturday on Intervale Road, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday.

Jeremiah I. Francis, 33, of Jay also choked her and punched her in the head area, he said.

Officer Dylan Rider responded to the report of a domestic disturbance at about 1:03 p.m. He was assisted by Livermore Falls police.

Rider arrested Francis on felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was being held without bail on Monday morning until he appeared before a judge later in the day, according to a corrections officer.

A conviction on assault charge is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, while a conviction on a criminal threatening charge carries up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: