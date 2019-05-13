FARMINGTON — Nurse practitioner Jennifer Delker, FNP, BSN, RN, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice.
Nurse practioners evaluate patients, diagnose, write prescriptions, and guide their patients on maintaining healthy lifestyles.
Delker has worked at Livermore Falls Family Practice since Jan. 1 as a clinical abstraction specialist in preparation for the March launch of Franklin Memorial Hospital’s electronic medical record. Before that, she worked at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, providing diverse patient care in six nursing units. She has more than 18 years of experience providing patient care.
Delker is a resident of Fayette where she serves as the town’s local health officer and on the board for Underwood Memorial Library. She also serves as captain in the Air National Guard stationed at Pease ANGB in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
