Local racial justice meeting is Tuesday

AUBURN — The Central Maine Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, will also will include an educational component. The meeting will be held at the First Universalist Church, 169 Pleasant St.

Those interested in the group’s work, which is organizing white Mainers for racial justice through community organizing, mobilizing and education, are invited to attend.

For more information, call Christine at 207-480-9818, or email [email protected]

GreenLine bus service to be launched

AUBURN — WMTS and the Maine Department of Transportation will hold the grand opening of the new GreenLine Farmington-Lewiston-Auburn commuter bus service, in conjunction with observance of National Transportation Week, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Great Falls Bus Terminal.

The new GreenLine buses will be arriving and departing the terminal prior to and following the ceremony. Speakers include representatives from the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Department of Labor and others.

Those who would like to ride the GreenLine to the event should email [email protected]

National Transportation Week, designated as the third week of May by Congress in 1962, honors and recognizes the importance of transportation in communities across the country.

Seminar on shoulder replacement

AUBURN — A hand and upper extremity specialist from the Spectrum Healthcare Partners practice will hold a free community seminar on shoulder pain, when a shoulder replacement could be right and what to expect from the procedure.Central Maine Orthopaedics surgeon Matt Bush, MD, will host the discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Central Maine Orthopaedics.

His presentation will cover shoulder replacement: what it is, recognizing common symptoms, causes, conservative treatments and how to know when it’s time to call a physician. He will answer questions. Bush is a board-certified, fellowship trained orthopaedic surgeon, who performs procedures in outpatient surgery centers and at local hospital partner sites.

Though there is no cost for the presentation, reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 207-482-7854 or email [email protected]

Organization plans two-day yard sale

AUBURN —Personal Onsite Development will have a yard sale/fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at 410 Summer St.

Included will be clothes, household items, holiday items, pictures and puzzles. On Saturday there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and chips on sale and basket raffles, with the drawing on Wednesday, July 10.

All proceeds will support the community program for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Last French sing-along of season

LEWISTON — Community members are invited to participate in the last French sing-along session of the season at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College. Les Troubadours will lead in singing a selection of local Franco favorites.

“Whether they are Franco or not, anyone who loves music is welcome to join the fun,” said Aliette Couturier, a founding member of the song sessions. Song books are provided so that even those who are not familiar with the songs or are less than fluent in French can follow along.

The sing-along will take place in Room 170. Admission is free. For more information, call 207-576-4109. USM LAC is located at 51 Westminster St.

Historical society to host farm open house

POLAND — The Poland Historical Society will host an open house at the former Poland Spring Health Institute, also known as “Thurston Farm” or “The Cook House,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18.

The earliest known owner of the land was Freeman Thurston, who erected two buildings on the property.

In recent years, the land and buildings served as the Poland Spring Health Institute, a health care and spiritual retreat. The property is currently owned by Steve Kinney, a local veterinarian, and is known as the Summit Spring Barn & Inn. Many Poland residents still refer to the site as “The Cook House”.

Society to sponsor herb garden workshop

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Historical Society will present a program on historical “kitchen gardens” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants will work under the tutelage of a master gardener to reproduce a typical medicinal and culinary herb garden at the society’s Knight House, Great Falls Plaza.

Participants will learn the design and conditions for growing an herb garden. They also will receive a list of medicinal plants used in the 1800s, with a history of their origins. Bring gloves and trowels.

There will be a $5 donation fee, which will help defray the cost of plants and compost. To preregister, contact Penny Jessop at 207-782-5467. Rain date will be May 25. For more information about the society, call 207-784-0586 or visit www.androhistory.org.

Corvette Club plans cruise ride/dinner

HALLOWELL — The Mid Maine Vettes Corvette Club will hold the first Corvette cruise ride/dinner of 2019 on Saturday, May 18, with the dinner destination of Cafe DeBangkok in Hallowell.

Among club members participating in the last cruise ride of 2018 were Karen Dan, Connie Kell and Dan Kary. Any Corvette owner interested in participating in the cruise ride/dinner or obtaining information about the Corvette Club can contact Ray Faucher at 207-754-1323 or visit the club’s website at www.midmainevettes.com.

Lewiston delegation to answer questions

LEWISTON — Lewiston’s delegation to the Maine State House will hold public office hours from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Lewiston Public Library Couture Room.

The delegation includes Sen. Nate Libby, Senate Majority Leader, and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy, all of whom will be in attendance. Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

The delegation will give updates on its work on various policy committees and the legislative session more broadly. All are welcome to attend, ask questions and get answers. To RSVP on Facebook, visit http://bit.ly/lewistonofficehours.

The public office hours will be held monthly throughout the year on the fourth Saturday of each month. Exceptions to this are May, when they will be held on the third Saturday, to allow for recognition of Memorial Day, and December, when the fourth Saturday falls in the middle of the holiday season. The dates are as follows: May 18, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 23.

Children can visit library’s Maker Cart

FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library Children’s Room will hold a variety of activities on the Maker Cart from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The self-guided activities will vary month to month and may be crafty or science related.

Activities are for age 5 and up. Adult supervision is required.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

YWCA offering babysitter training course

LEWISTON — The YWCA of Central Maine will offer an American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course for boys and girls ages 11 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, May 19 and June 2. The class is geared toward preteens/teenagers who are responsible for caring for younger siblings or those looking for summer babysitting employment opportunities.

The course, designed by the American Red Cross, prepares youth with the training every parent wants in a babysitter: home and outdoor safety, basic child care, safe play, first aid, critical emergency skills and professional leadership and care-giving skills. Each participant will receive an ARC child and infant CPR certification upon completion of the course.

The cost of the program is $90. Space is limited. For more information or to register, call the YWCA of Central Maine at 207-795-4050.

