PORTLAND — It was the kind of night that could not end soon enough for the Portland Sea Dogs. Not only were they losing, but it was cold and damp, with the wind blowing in.

Up NEXT WHO: Hartford Yard Goats (Brandon Gold 3-2) at Portland Sea Dogs (Tanner Houck 3-2) WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday

But Tuesday night’s game kept going because the Hartford Yard Goats kept reaching base.

Hartford beat the Sea Dogs 8-0 at Hadlock Field, and it could have been worse. The Yard Goats left 14 on base. Portland pitchers allowed 13 hits and seven walks and hit two batters. Another reached by error.

The Sea Dogs managed five hits, including doubles by Bobby Dalbec and Tate Matheny. Dalbec (1 for 4) continues to scorch the ball. His double to center left the bat at 110 mph.

Portland had only one runner reach third base, Matheny, who tagged up on a fly to left field. But, with two outs, he was stranded. Portland was 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Sea Dogs starter Denyi Reyes (0-5) continues his up-and-down debut in Double-A. He has allowed only one earned run in three of his starts, but has an ERA of 6.00.

Following his best start last Wednesday (seven innings, five hits, no walks, one run), Reyes gave up five runs (four earned) on Tuesday — on nine hits and four walks, over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

“Leaving too many pitches up and not spreading the zone when he was ahead,” Sea Dogs pitching coach Paul Abbott said. “Not enough quality strikes.

Meanwhile Hartford veteran lefty Jack Wynkoop (3-5) cruised, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings, striking out seven.

Wynkoop, 25, a sixth-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, is in his third season with the Yard Goats (Tuesday was his 48th start for Hartford). After posting a 5.19 ERA over his first two years — including an abbreviated 2018 season because of hip surgery — Wynkoop is down to 2.74 this year. He commanded his secondary pitches well.

“Just mixing up my pitches and keep those guys off-balance,” Wynkoop said. “They got some free swingers over there and some really talented hitters.”

NOTES: The announced paid attendance was 3,276. … The Sea Dogs postponed the appearance of New England Patriots center David Andrews because of the threatening weather. A future date will be announced soon. … The first 1,000 fans arriving for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game will receive a Joan Benoit Samuelson bobblehead doll. … With two more hit-by-pitches, both by reliever Andrew Schwaab, Sea Dogs pitchers lead the Eastern League with 24 hit batters. … In Boston, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there “was nothing major with (Dustin Pedroia’s) knee” after Pedroia’s rehab assignment was ended because of soreness with his troublesome left knee. Pedroia will work out at Fenway this week and, depending on his knee, could begin another rehab assignment soon. … In Triple-A Pawtucket, former Sea Dogs first baseman Josh Ockimey hit two home runs, giving him 10 on the season. … On Monday night in advanced Class A, Salem (and eventual Portland) outfielder Jarren Duran went 3 for 3 with two doubles, upping his average to .412. … Sea Dogs shortstop C.J. Chatham went 1 for 4 and continues to lead the team with a .321 average.

filed under: