JAY — A new firetruck is on tap for the Fire/Rescue Department.

Selectpersons voted 4-1 Monday to buy a tandem tanker truck for $446,531 from Greenwood Emergency Vehicles in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, which has a regional office in Brunswick.

With a trade-in value of two firetrucks for a combined total of $165,000 and the town getting a $5,000 reduction for paying for the truck up front, the bottom line is $276,531. There is about $462,000 in capital reserve and as of July 1, $70,000 approved by voters in April will be added.

The 1995 Engine One, which has a trade-in value of $25,000, has been plagued with mechanical issues over the past few years. Several attempts were made to fix the issues. The town will also trade in the 2010 Engine Two.

The new Freightliner/E-One pumper will hold 3,000 gallons of water compared to the combined total of 2,800 gallons the other two trucks carry. The truck has a five-man cab and more horsepower than the other two trucks, Fire/Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

There are four to five drivers at the North Jay Station where the new truck will be housed. The drivers will be trained to drive the new truck.

The purchase and trade-in will reduce the firetruck fleet to four. Two trucks will be kept at the station in Chisholm Village and two at the North Jay Station.

Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo and Selectpersons Judy Diaz and Tom Goding voted in favor of the purchase while Selectperson Gary McGrane opposed the vote.

A truck committee made up of town and fire officials reviewed options and recommended the tandem tanker.

