PARIS — The staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris, as part of the ongoing Community Involvement Committee, recently took up a collection of children’s and youth clothing for the Pink Feather Foundation in Oxford. Several staff members also stopped by the offices of Pink Feather Foundation and volunteered their time to help sort and organize donations.

The Pink Feather Foundation has partnered directly with local school teachers and collected gently used clothing to put on the free online “store.” Teachers can invite their student to sit with them and shop for clothes they like. Every item is free. It is completely anonymous. The package will be delivered to the office in nice packaging to encourage the feeling of receiving new clothes.

In addition to sharing their time, many staff members of the Maine Veterans’ Home collected new and gently used clothing that was donated to Pink Feather in an effort to “give back to the community” and brought in donations of clothing in order to meet a need.

