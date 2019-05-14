NORWAY — Friends and members of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., will accept donations for their annual yard sale as of Tuesday, May 28, when the barn opens. The sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 24. The congregation and community volunteers are ready to start sorting, cleaning and pricing this year’s items.

Donations may be placed in the parsonage barn through the ramp door off the church parking lot.

The congregation is looking for new and gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen “stuff,” gift ware, pots and pans, dishes, lamps, toys, baby equipment, puzzles, games, Christmas items, sports equipment, boats, tractors, bicycles and even kitchen sinks. They will not accept large appliances, clothes, computer monitors or televisions.

Books should be placed in the church building at the bottom of the indoor ramp, excluding textbooks and encyclopedias. Large furniture should also be placed at the bottom of the ramp.

The revenue from the yard sale will be used to support the missions of the church. All are welcome to join in worship, study and fellowship. Volunteers are always needed and appreciated.

The church is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. Drop off, at other times, may be scheduled in advance by calling the church office at 207-743-2290.

