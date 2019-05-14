SCARBOROUGH – Thelma M. Chapman Simmonds, 85, of Greenwood passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Gosnell House. She was born in Locke Mills on Sept. 27, 1933, the daughter of Arthur and Alice Smith Crockett. She married Raymond Chapman, and later married Roy Simmonds. Thelma worked at Hanover Dowel Mill and as a housekeeper at the Bethel Inn as well as being a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed reading and soap operas. She is survived by her daughter, Gladys Taylor and husband, Robert of Gilead, grandchildren, Nancy and husband, Donald, Linda and Steven and great-grandchildren, Koral and husband, Joe, Brooke, Taylor, Alexa, Lily, Juleigha and Ella, great-great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Eliza; son, David Chapman of Warren; son, Ernest Chapman and wife Valerie Dumont of Auburn, grandchildren, Lucas, Benjamin, Josh and Nicholas; daughter, Donna Corriveau and companion Steven Binette of Bethel, grandchildren Shelly, Stephanie and husband Brian, Jamie and companion Mason, great grandchildren, Devin, Ryan, Dylon, Courtney, Keagan and Austin; son, Robert Chapman and companion Suzzane Eafrati of Gorham, N.H., grandchildren, Robert, Jr. (Robbie), Jesse, Robert (Buddy), great grandchildren, Joey, Lillian Penny, Jason, Justin, Ali, Levi, Taiah, Jylnn and Juleigha; daughter, Susan Dutcher and husband Scott of Gilead, grandchildren, Mike and wife Regine and Richie, great grandchildren, Caleb and Abbie; and son, Jeffrey Chapman and wife Linda of Gilead, grandchildren Jeffrey, Jacob, Crystal and Eric; her stepchildren, Gary, Roy, Susan, Sharon and Sandy Simmonds; a brother, Dale Crockett of Locke Mills; and a sister, Beverly Crockett of Bangor. She was predeceased by a son, Raymond Chapman, Jr.; and her husband Roy Simmonds.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Bethel. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home, 37 Vernon St., Bethel. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Responsible Pet Care

PO Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

< Previous

Next >

filed under: