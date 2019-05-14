AUBURN — The Androscoggin Valley Council of the Mountains to Shore Board of Realtors awarded scholarships to four Central Maine Community College students at a recent breakfast meeting hosted by the organization. Recipients are Seth Boucher of Auburn, Lyndsay Vachon of Minot, Jacynda Rousseau of Leeds and Kauna Yaga of Turner.

Boucher is an honors student in the criminal justice program. After he earns his associate degree, he plans to enroll in the criminal justice advanced certificate program at CMCC and pursue a career in law enforcement.

Vachon is majoring in business administration and management and has earned highest honors every semester. A mother of two, she works full time at a bank where she hopes to build a career.

An honors student in the graphic communications program, Rousseau works two jobs and will begin a part-time position with the graphics program this summer. She is considering careers in logo design and art therapy.

Born in Nigeria, Yaga escaped from the terrorist organization Boko Haram in 2014. After relocating to Maine in 2017, she earned her high school diploma and began her studies at CMCC last fall, narrowly missing the dean’s list.

