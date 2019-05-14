STRONG — For the past 25 years, Sandra Mitchell has been the employee behind the counter at the Town Office.

She has collected taxes, licensed dogs, hunters and vehicles, and has kept the the town’s finances organized.

Over the years, she has researched and answered the many challenging questions residents, visitors and municipal officials have asked.

On Tuesday night, selectmen applauded Mitchell for her years of employment. Board Chairman Rob Elliott presented her with a large bouquet and a commemorative plaque, noting she has been someone whose dedication should be acknowledged.

“It’s a rare thing in this day and age,” Elliott said.

In other matters:

Selectmen approved hiring Sandra Rogers as a substitute librarian, as recommended by library Director Erika Ouellette. The board also appointed Robert Webster to the Budget Committee.

Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said the town will be losing Matt Stevens, one of its longest-serving firefighters. After 17 years in Strong, Stevens and his family will be moving to another town.

Selectmen approved hiring stonemason Albert Stehle to continue his work of repairing older stones in the Village Cemetery this summer. They also agreed to put the town’s cemetery mowing contract out to bid again, as the original bidder decided not to take the job.

Selectman Andy Pratt said the American Legion ball field now has a scoreboard and several new sponsor signs

The board signed a contract with Mike Pond for the rental of seasonal portable toilets and related maintenance. Youngsters are not waiting for warmer or drier weather to get onto the field, Pratt said.

Selectmen agreed that adding benches and picnic tables are future goals, along with improvements to fencing.

