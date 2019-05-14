WATERFORD — The music series “Sharps on the Flat” will launch its new season with a lively display of local talent at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Waterford Congregational Church in the village. The concert will feature five groups from across the musical spectrum: Second String, Beau Chadinha, Mainely Clarinets, Slim’s Got the Blues and GRDB.

The concert is sponsored by the Waterford Congregational Church to benefit the Good Neighbor Fuel Fund, which supplies emergency fuel to low-income residents. The suggested donation is $10. Refreshments will be served during the intermission.

Jane Morse, church music director, said the evening’s music will feature “blues to bluegrass, jazz to folk, and some pretty cool clarinets!” She said this would be the fourth concert in the new music series introduced by the church last year.

Second String, led by guitarist and vocalist Colin Holme of Waterford, performs a mix of pieces, originals, traditional and forgotten favorites from blues, folk and country genres with a liberal sprinkling of humor throughout. He is joined by Justin Ward, fiddle; Mark Priola, bass; and Ben Peierls, vocals, trumpet and recorder.

Beau Chadinha is a local luthier and owner of Wolfsong Guitars, where he designs and handcrafts instruments. He plays guitar and sings and will perform folk songs, joined by friends.

Mainely Clarinets is a four-person clarinet ensemble, which plays together every month just for the fun of it, but which also entertains at local events, nursing

homes and churches. Members include Dick Albert, Bridgton; Al Struck, Waterford; Randa Vitala and Heather Stewart, both from the Bridgton area. They will play popular favorites.

Slim’s Got the Blues features North Waterford residents Skipp Green on the harmonica and Catfish Brown on strings. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Preston Harrison of Waterford. They are bluesy to the core and wander through delta, country, city jug band and gospel blues in their free-wheeling performances.

Rex Rounds calls his group GRDB. This Rounds family ensemble — locally grown and fed — includes father Rex on guitar, son Daniel on piano and uncle Gary on the sax. Their style is eclectic and features tunes from jazz and country western traditions. All are from Waterford.

