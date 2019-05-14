FARMINGTON — A state prosecutor Monday dismissed an arson charge against a Wilton man accused of throwing a lit receipt on the floor at Dollar General on Route 2 in Wilton last year.

James C. Valesh, 50, of 568 Depot St. has been undergoing mental health treatment and has a long-term plan for more, according to the dismissal document filed with the Franklin County courts.

Deputy District Attorney James Andrews reserved the right to bring the case back to the court.

Wilton police Sgt. Chad Abbott responded to the incident Dec. 20, 2018, and watched a store video. He recognized Valesh but did not see him light the receipt, according to state fire investigator Jeremy Damren’s affidavit filed with the court.

Damren and Kenneth MacMaster, both from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigated. Damren arrested Valesh on Dec. 20 on a felony charge of arson. A customer who saw a man light the receipt in the entryway stomped out the fire and gave the burned receipt to the clerk, according to the court document.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: