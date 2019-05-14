NEWRY — Sunday River Resort has entered into an agreement with the owners of the Sunday River Country Club to operate the golf course beginning this month.

Located near Sunday River’s Jordan Hotel, the course will enhance the resort’s summer activity offerings, which include scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, zip lines, hiking and classes in stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and archery from the L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Sunday River Country Club offers an 18-hole championship course with dramatic elevation changes, stunning mountain views, a log-built clubhouse and a mountainside practice facility. The course has been named the #1 Golf Course in Maine by Golfweek and Golf Advisor. It has been featured in Golf Magazine’s list of Top 100 Courses You Can Play, and the Top 10 Best New Upscale Public Courses by Golf Digest.

