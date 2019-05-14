The Lewiston-Auburn United States Bowling Congress Association awarded its Roger R. Perreault Youth Bowling scholarships at the annual banquet held recently at the Green Ladle. Each year the program awards scholarships to eligible high school seniors who are members of the Spare Time Recreation Youth Bowling Program. Receiving $500 scholarships were, at left, Avery Goulding of Edward Little High School, who will attend Upper Iowa University, and Danielle Allaire, right, of Leavitt Area High School, who will attend the University of New England. They are pictured with Roger Perreault.
