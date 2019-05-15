LITCHFIELD — Maine Event Comedy presents the hilarious Johnny Ater at Doolin’s Pub at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. The show will also feature Tammy Pooler and Connor McGrath.

Whether he’s taking light-hearted swipes at himself and his fellow Mainers, or contorting his face into hilarious characters, Ater has left audiences laughing throughout New England and beyond since 2003.

In the tradition of Lucille Ball, Phyllis Diller and Carol Burnett, Pooler possesses a spontaneous, devil-may-care silliness that knows no bounds and accents the absurdity of everyday life. Growing up in a Maine trailer park, working at McDonald’s in high school, a stint as a “hairipist,” cosmetologist, wife, mother and finally as a marketing guru, has given her plenty of stories to share.

The delightful and cuddly McGrath jokes openly about his Asperger’s syndrome, which he describes as “low-class, high-functioning autism.”

The show is free and will contain adult language and content. Doolin’s Pub is at 495 Huntington Hill Road. For more information, call/text 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

filed under: