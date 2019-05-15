JAY — Circle 677, Daughters of Isabella, St. Rose of Lima Parish, will hold the annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18. There will be white elephant tables, a food table, book table, a table of knives, homemade doughnuts and kids toys.

Donations can be dropped off at the parish hall from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 17. Clothes will not be accepted, but they may go to the “free store.” Circle members could use help both days.

The May Social will be held at the parish hall on Wednesday, May 22. The Daughters will put on a light lunch for the Spruce Mountain High School Baccalaureate.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the parish hall to plan the summer outing. The June Social will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the hall. Members should note the change of date.

—

VIENNA — The annual Vienna Grange seedling and bake sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the grange.

There will be a variety of flower and vegetable seedlings, plus hanging baskets, perennials and annuals. Casseroles, lasagna, spaghetti, beans, homebaked pies, cakes, cookies and assorted goodies will be available.

All proceeds benefit Mill Stream Grange. The sale is indoors.

—

MEXICO — The Historical Societies of Rumford and Mexico will hold the annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, in the parking lot of Riverside Realty, 152 River Road, Mexico.

The plants are produced by Nghia Ha and husband, David Gawtry, in her new greenhouse in Mexico. All proceeds are donated to the two historical societies and other nonprofit organizations chosen by Ha.

A bake sale of homemade pastries and breads is sponsored by the Mexico society. All members are encouraged to prepare a dessert for sale. The bake sale will take place adjacent to the plant sale.

—

MECHANIC FALLS — The Anglican Church at 64 Elm St. (the former Congregational Church) will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18. The sale will feature perennial divisions from area gardens. These are plants that winter well in Maine and thrive in the summer. The proceeds will be used to expand parking at the church.

