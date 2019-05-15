JAY — Current and former Regional School Unit 73 directors thanked Denise Rodzen for her many years of service for area children’s education.

Former Director Shari Ouellette noted Rodzen had served 23 years as a director. She began with School Administrative District 36 then moved to Regional School Unit 73 after the consolidation of the Livermore Falls and Livermore schools with Jay. She served several years as Chairperson before stepping down from that position earlier this year.

“Her number one priority is kids first. Dedicated, compassionate, fair, honest and blunt,” Ouellette said. “Yes I said blunt because. ‘As you know, I have no filter.’ became one of her favorite sayings. She voted her conscience, led with her heart and you always knew where you stood with her.

“There are many things Denise does for the community most people don’t know about. She doesn’t do them for accolades. It should be noted she always put more time, money and effort into her job as a board member than she ever got back.”

Ouellette said Rodzen makes sure kids have backpacks and supplies, hats, mittens and warm clothes. Rodzen is also very involved with Special Olympic events.

in addition to her efforts on the RSU 73 and state school boards, Rodzen is active on the St. Rose Daughters of Isabella and the AMVETS Ladies’ Auxiliary.

Ouellette thanked Rodzen’s husband Eric, her children Tristan, Damon and Logan and

grandchildren Teaghan, Holden and Landon for the time she spent away from them as an advocate for all children in the community.

“What comes next for Denise, she will do it with grace, dignity and humor,” Ouellette said.

Vice-Chairman Michael Morrell said he and Rodzen had spent 8 years together on the board, some pretty magical, some pretty stressful.

Director Tammy Frost said, “Denise taught me how to be a board member through the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Chairman Robert Staples thanked Rodzen for mentoring him in his new position for which he is still learning. He quipped that he had her phone number on speed dial for future advice.

“Enjoy this time with your family,” Staples said.

“I plan on it. I’m not going to regret it,” Rodzen said.

She was presented with flowers and a gift.

