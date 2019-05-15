FAYETTE — Addie Taylor of Fayette is one proud mom. She has waited many years to brag about the successes of her daughter, Katine Menthe Tissandier.

After graduating from Livermore Falls High School in 2001, Tissander attended Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York, to study music. Before long, she transferred to the University of Southern Maine. Shortly after the transfer, Tissandier switched from studying music to pursuing a nursing degree.

“In 2004, with a year or so to go to earn her nursing degree, Katie left college and joined the Navy,” said Taylor. “It was a very good move for her.”

Tissandier started her career as a seaman aboard the USS Peleliu based at the U.S. Naval Base in San Diego, California, said Taylor.

While serving in San Diego, she went to Air Intercept Controller school. She put her training to use aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, an aircraft carrier, Taylor said.

Tissandier moved through the ranks as she moved around the country: the Naval Air Station in Key West, Florida; Seattle, homeport for the USS Nimetz, and back to San Diego to serve on the USS Princeton.

In 2017, Chief Petty Officer Tissandier was invited to be an instructor at the Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, otherwise known at TOPGUN.

“You have to be invited to be an instructor,” her mom beamed proudly. “She was the first female to be invited to teach there. She would have had another year but didn’t expect to make chief warrant officer on her first try.”

But, Tissandier did make the cut.

“Every time she was promoted, I’d ask if I could share the news,” said Taylor. “She always told me not yet. After being commissioned at the end of March, Katie officially began chief warrant officer duties on April 1. She was finally on board with me sharing her success.”

Tissandier is currently taking part in combat system officer training in Dahlgren, Virginia. After, she will be assigned to the USS San Jacinto, a guided missile ship based in Virginia Beach.

“I am so proud of her,” said Taylor. “I think it is important to share her story because maybe it will inspire someone else to do something different.”

