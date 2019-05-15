LEWISTON — Maine Event Comedy presents Vermont’s Joel Klein at Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16. He’ll be joined by David McLaughlin, Luke Hanbury and Nick Gordon. An open mic will follow the show.

Klein has worked as a producer on many popular television shows, including Fear Factor and The New Hollywood Squares. He’s a regular at the Vermont Comedy Club and recently opened for nationally touring comics Gilbert Gottfried and Ben Bailey. Klein also co-hosts the “My LA Story” podcast with fellow TV producer Gavin Boyd.

McLaughlin hails from Somerville, Massachusetts, and is not shy about taking his familial issues to the stage. He’s a regular at the world famous Comedy Studio, produces the Clean Comedy Showcase at ImprovBoston, and was selected for the 2018 Salem Comedy Festival.

Following an extended break, Hanbury makes his triumphant return to stand-up. He won Portland’s Funniest Professional in 2006 and performed at The Comedy Store (LA) and The Ice House in Pasadena.

New Gloucester’s Gordon lives in a barn and was recently in a hockey fight. He’s been winning audiences over with his self-deprecating brand of humor.

For more information, call 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: