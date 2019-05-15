On Thursday, May 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art will hold Members’ Night at the Museum, 9400 College Station in Brunswick. Anne Collins Goodyear and Frank Goodyear, co-directors, welcome members and guests to a special presentation of recent acquisitions. Refreshments will be served. Membership is free and folks can sign up at the reception. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Pictured are visitors enjoying an event at the museum.

