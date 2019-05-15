On Thursday, May 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art will hold Members’ Night at the Museum, 9400 College Station in Brunswick. Anne Collins Goodyear and Frank Goodyear, co-directors, welcome members and guests to a special presentation of recent acquisitions. Refreshments will be served. Membership is free and folks can sign up at the reception. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Pictured are visitors enjoying an event at the museum.
Latest Articles
-
Maine
-
Advertiser Democrat
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
The Bethel Citizen
-
Advertiser Democrat
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.