LEWISTON – Michael R. Edgecomb Sr., 60, of Lewiston, passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on October 19, 1958, to C. Jeannette and Frank L. Edgecomb. He was raised and educated in Lewiston. He met the love of his life, Debbie, when he was 16. They married on Oct. 6, 1978. Mike worked in sales for most of his life, selling heavy duty truck parts, most recently with Palmer Springs in Portland, Maine. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and bowling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debbie; his son, Michael R. Edgecomb Jr. of Lewiston; his daughter, Heather and her husband, Zachary Campbell, of Minot; three grandchildren, Ayden, Payton, and Declan; his sister, Deanna Marken of Lewiston and her husband, Jerry Turcotte; his brother Jeffery Edgecomb of Lewiston; his in-laws, George and Maggie Gagnon of Lewiston; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Rodney Elliot.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to first responders and the staff at Shaw’s in Lewiston. As well as to Sarah, and Tara. We will forever be grateful for your support.

Mike had requested just a simple service at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Lewiston, on May 18, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

