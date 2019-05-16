To the Editor:

Prompted by the realm of sheer desperation, Donald Trump is striving to convince the America public that he has the same degree of authoritarian control over this nation that Kim Jong-un does in North Korea and Vladimir Putin does in Russia.

It is presently apparent that Trump’s illicit, prime objective at this juncture is to employ any mechanism at his disposal to deny this nation’s tempering agencies access to any and all documentation that might be demeaning or incriminating to him personally.

Consistent with his self-assumed authoritarian control, Trump also deems that it is within the realm of his prerogative to forbid the testimony from any and all pertinent individuals who might expose to the public the true nature of his person and identity.

If in this endeavor Trump is allowed to succeed and prevail, he will be well on his way to achieving his most desired and cherished goal, to be the exclusive and most dominating ruling authority in American history.

Don Chase

Bethel

