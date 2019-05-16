NORWAY — The fifth children’s workshop in the Careers in Art Series for Kids, “Exploring Architecture and Design: Lessons in Seeing and Creating the World Around You,” will be led by Judith Schneider at The Folk Art Studio at Fiber and Vine, 402 Main St., Norway, on Saturday, June 8.

The workshop series is designed to expose children to the myriad of processes and professions for visual artists and aims to open pathways for kids to consider making as a worthwhile activity and even imagine a dream that becomes a viable profession one day.

Register by June 2 for the workshop on June 8, online at https://www.fiberandvine.com/classes/kidsarchitecturedesign.

Students will discover the relationship between their bodies and their surroundings, and gain an understanding of how design ideas turn into built environments. We will look at ways in which architectural proportions are geared to human scale: doors are to walk through, windows are to see through and stairs are to climb.

Why are they the same? When are they different? Students will learn a practical way to understand units of measurement; What is a Smoot? Why are horses measured in hands? Learn how to measure spaces and make a scaled drawing.

Schneider is a painter, printmaker and designer. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts, for interior architecture. Her MFA in studio art is from Maine College of Art in Portland. Judy maintains both her art and design practice. She is a member of the Peregrine Press and has a studio in her home on Pennesseewassee Lake in Norway.

The Western Maine Art Group, The Folk Art Studio, and Fiber & Vine have partnered to bring this workshop series to the Oxford Hills. Through a generous grant from The Norway Savings Bank, Oxford Credit Union, and the Rotary Club, scholarships are offered for those with financial need.

Workshops cost $35 each or $10 for scholarship recipients. Workshops are currently presented for two age groups: 10 a.m. to noon for children ages 6 to 8; and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 9 and older.

For information, scholarship requests and registration, call 739-2664 or email fiberandvine.com.

