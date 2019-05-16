NORWAY — The Norway Memorial Library will host “How to Attract Pollinators and Birds in Your Yard” on Tuesday, June 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The presenter will be Rebecca Long, for the UMaine Cooperative Extension in South Paris.

Long will offer tips on how to make your backyard habitable for butterflies, bees and birds, and will explain why we need them in our gardens. The program is part of the library’s series, “A Conversation About Nature,” which explores our relationship with nature.

The program is free and open to the public. The library is accessible for those with disabilities.

For information, call the library at 743-5309, Ext. 1, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: