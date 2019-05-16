WATERFORD — A potluck supper will be held at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill in Waterford Flat at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Hosts will be the Eatons, Tarbells and Stockwells.

Bring a main dish, salad or dessert to share with old friends and new acquaintances. The Wilkins House is next door to the Waterford Congregational Church. Everyone is welcome.

WEST PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine will host a supper at the FinnAm building, Maple Street, from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The buffet features a wide spectrum of dishes and desserts.

Adult price is $8, while children under 12 are $4.

NORWAY — AMVETS Post 777 will hold its monthly supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the post, Church Street in South Paris.

The menu this month will include a pot roast dinner with mashed potatoes and green beans. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Baptist Church serves free fellowship luncheons at noon on the third Sunday of the month at 194 Whittier Road.

The meal is open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected], 207-779-0731 or farmingtonbaptist.net.

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St.

All are welcome. Contact the church office at 207-743-2290 for more information.

