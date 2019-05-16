To the Editor:

Bethel’s Green-Up Day on Saturday, May 4, was a huge success. We had over 48 people, of all ages, come out to pick up litter along our roads. When the miles covered by the group were tallied, 37 miles of roadsides along Route 26, Route 2, Intervale, Bethel Parkway, Sunday River Road, North Road and Vernon Street were made cleaner.

Thank you to this dedicated crew who worked for three hours, and a huge shout out to Uprise Partners for providing a delicious barbeque for everyone as they returned hungry to Davis Park with their bags of garbage.

We filled Scott Hynek’s flatbed truck and two more pick-up trucks with the trash. There is still plenty of trash out there and so if you can continue to help in the clean-up effort this spring, that would be very helpful to our community.

Thank you to the following 2019 Green-Up Day crew: Brian and Malinda Gagnon, Kyle Peterson, Anthony Dirigo, Caili Inman, Brian and Shelley Peterson, Michelle Cole, Jean Benedict, Eric Boyle-Wight, EB Hoff, Shane Ojeda, Catherine Chamberlin and Alex, Kyr, Coburn, Adelaida, and Tate Strugatskiy, Susan and Scott Parker, Rosemary and John Laban, Mike Steven, Paul Motts, Robin Zinchuk, Chris and Heather Hayward, Don Weafer, Jill Rathbun, Nancy Babcock, Kate Goldberg, Tara Pocock, Quinn Pierce, Melissa Sheridan, Owen and Eagan Beaton, Steve Wight, Carlie Casey, Charlene Chase, Scott Hyneck, Liz and Skip Repetto, Fred and Ricco Call, and Lucy Abbott.

We apologize for anyone we missed in this thank you. We know there were others who were quietly getting the job done, and we thank you. This is by far the biggest group we have ever had come out for Green-Up Day.

We hope Green-Up Day continues to grow as a town-wide event. See you next year on the first Saturday of May.

Sarah Southam

Sarah Weafer

Conservation Commission

Bethel

< Previous

Next >

filed under: