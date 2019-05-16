BETHEL — Lydia Rice had a single and a double in Winthrop’s 6-2 victory over Telstar in softball action on Thursday.

Moriah Hajduk had a pair of singles for the Ramblers (5-3).

Aneah Bartlett had four hits including two doubles for the Rebels (4-4) while Natasha Mason had a triple among her three hits for Telstar.

Mtn. Valley 21, Mt. Abram 3

RUMFORD — Audra Bean was a home run away for the cycle as she had three runs batted in Mountain Valley’s 21-3 win over Mt Abram in a five-inning MVC softball contest.

Karizma Chickering also had three RBIs as she belted two singles in the game for the Falcons (2-9). Leigha Carrier had two singles and two RBIs while Courtney Carrier, had a triple and a RBI. Gabbie Gallant had a double. Saydie Garbarini finished the game with an RBI.

Emma Root and Haley Bate each had singles for Mt. Abram (1-8).

MCI 6, Leavitt 5

PITTSFIELD — MCI scored three in the fifth and one in the sixth to rally to a 6-5 win over Leavitt.

Christy Moore had an RBI single in the second and a two-run single in the fifth for MCI. Annika Mitchell led the Hornets with three hits, including a two-run triple and two doubles. Kayla LeClerc added two singles and an RBI.

Leavitt stranded 11 runners while MCI managed just four hits, but made them count.

