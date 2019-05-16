Hamburger Stew

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup barley

1 cup chopped tomatoes

6 cups water

3 celery stalks, chopped

3 carrots, sliced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon steak sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Brown the beef, add onion and cook for 10 minutes. Add barley, tomatoes and water and cook for an hour. Add celery, carrots, salt and pepper, Worcestershire sauce and steak sauce and cook an additional 30 minutes.

Chicken A La King

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/2 cup butter or margarine

2 tablespoons chopped green pepper

1 cup sliced mushrooms

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1 cup evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 egg yolk, beaten

2 teaspoons chopped pimento

2 1/2 cups cooked, chopped chicken

Cook green pepper and mushrooms in butter. Add flour and blend. Slowly add milk, stirring until mixture reaches boiling point. Add egg yolk and pimento; cook, stirring for 2 minutes. Add chicken and heat through. Serve over toast points, noodles, rice or pastry shells.

Mock Cheese Pie

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 pint sour cream

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 egg whites, beaten stiff

1 Graham cracker crust

Beat sour cream, egg yolks, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Fold in the egg whites. Pour into graham cracker crust and bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Chill before serving.

Kids in the Kitchen

Strawberry Angel Dessert

Beth Gurney, Norway

1 6-ounce package strawberry jello

2 cups boiling water

1 16-ounce package frozen strawberries

2 packages whipped topping mix

1 angel food cake

1 adult

Mix jello with boiling water. Pour strawberry juice into a cup and add water if necessary to fill the cup and add to the jello mixture. Chill until slightly thickened. Prepare whipped topping according to package directions and fold into the syrup mixture along with the strawberries. Break angel cake into bite-size pieces. Arrange a layer of cake pieces in a 10-inch tube pan. Cover with some of the strawberry mixture. Continue with the layers until cake and strawberry mixture are used up. Refrigerate until firm. Top with whipped topping if desired.

Calling all cooks. We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: