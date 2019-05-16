NORWAY — A crane lifted the belfry Thursday from atop the Unitarian Universalist Church in Norway and placed it onto a truck.

The belfry is undergoing restoration and will be returned to its original proportions.

“The actual restoration will make the belfry closer to its original proportions, prior to the early 1900s, when the bell was replaced and some of the framing was changed,” according to Joan Beal of the Save the Belfry Committee.

The church on Main Street was constructed in 1829 and remodeled in 1865, according to information provided by Earl Shuttleworth to the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1901, a new bell was donated. In 1913, a rounded bell tower and weather vane replaced the original spire.

The church was built by Ezra Fluent Beal, an early Norway resident and contractor who was well-known in Maine during the early 1800s, according to information provided by Joan Beal.

Ezra Fluent Beal was a member of the Universalist church, a civic leader who served as the second president of Norway Savings Bank.

The church was designated by the National Park Service largely for its intact architecture of Italianate, Romanesque and Queen Anne design buildings. It was one of the few buildings that survived an 1894 fire that destroyed much of downtown.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: