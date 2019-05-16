KINGFIELD — A 16-year-old boy received serious injuries Wednesday night after he was hit by a vehicle as he was skateboarding on Route 142, according to Franklin County Chief Deputy Steven Lowell. The vehicle left the scene but returned a short time later.

An investigation determined Isaac Moody, 31, of Kingfield was the driver of the 2008 Toyota Scion that crossed the centerline as the car was heading east on Route 142 and struck the boy, who was skateboarding in the westbound lane, according to Lowell.

Deputies Sgt. Nate Bean, Andrew Morgan and Detective Kenneth Charles responded to a personal injury accident at about 8:21 p.m.

Moody was arrested on felony charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated driving to endanger Wednesday night.

The boy was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Moody was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center where he was being held without bail Thursday morning until he goes before a judge on Friday, a corrections officer said.

The Kingfield Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.

A conviction on each of the felony charges is punishable by a maximum five years in prison and $5,000 fine.

