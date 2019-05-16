LIVERMORE FALLS — Police say scammers are getting more aggressive, calling people’s cellphones and if they hang up calling their landlines.

In some cases, scammers know the person’s address.

Livermore Falls Police Officer Troy Reed said he received two complaints Thursday, one from Livermore Falls and the other from Livermore.

In one case, the scammer said he was from the Social Security Administration and asked the person to send money to get unclaimed property.

In the other, the caller accused the person of being involved in money laundering and to send money or an arrest warrant would be issued, Reed said.

If the government needs to contact someone, it would do so in writing, Reed said. Under no circumstances should people provide money over the telephone, he said.

