100 years ago: 1919

The annual meeting of the Lewiston and Auburn Suffrage League was held Tuesday afternoon in the city building with the president, Mrs. Peaslee, presiding. The secretary’s report was read and accepted. It was voted to endorse the league of women voters, an organization, recommended by Mrs. Carrie Chapmann Catt, head of the National Suffrage Association. A letter from Mrs. Leslie Warner regarding suffrage in Tennessee, where the first break was made in the conservative south, was read by Miss Mary Dixon. An article from the National Association on the suffrage hospital work in France was presented by Mrs. Ella F. Neal.

50 years ago: 1969

The Twin City Chapter of B’nai Brith is holding a donor dinner on Thursday 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center. Mrs. Mark Meltzer is general chairman. The donation committee includes Mrs. Edward Laine, Mrs. Neil Shapiro, Mrs. Maurey Plavin, Mrs. Harry Salk, Mrs. William Cohen, Mrs. Meyer Halperin, Mrs. Jerome Feinstein, Mrs. Charles Cohen, Mrs. Phillip Rosenthal, Mrs. Arthur Levin, Mrs. Robert Allen, Mrs. Stanley Wilner, Mrs. Albert Rice, Mrs. Arthur Barr, Mrs. Ernest Silverman, Mrs. Myer Halpren, Mrs. Jerome Feinstein, Mrs. Irving Bell, Mrs. Meyer Canter, and Mrs. Samuel Sabelman.

25 years ago: 1994

A lady who is a member in good standing of the “old school” is also a member of the Class of ’94 graduating from the University of Southern Maine today. At 79, Lillian Curtis earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education last December. Back in the 1930s, she attended the Gorham Normal School — fore-runner to the present-day USM — when it was a teaching college. After receiving her teaching certificate from the Normal School, Curtis spent the next 36 years teaching elementary school. After some time in retirement, she decided to go back and get her degree.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: