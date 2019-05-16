NAPLES — The Naples Lions Club is inviting all veterans and activity duty personnel to a free Memorial Day Cruise on the Songo River Queen II, to honor and pay tribute for their service in the U.S. military. Their immediate family members also will board at no charge.

The Lions Club’s fourth annual cruise along Long Lake is set for Monday, May 27, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Complimentary appetizers and desserts will be offered, and a cash cocktail bar will be available onboard.

Guests are asked to bring an ID or documentation to show active or prior military involvement. Boarding will begin at 2:30 p.m., one hour before departure, at the Songo River Queen dock, 841 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. Inquire in advance if additional guests are desired.

Guests should register in advance to secure their seats. Walk-up boarding will be on a space available basis. For information, and to register online, visit https://bit.ly/2JA9uR0.

Register in person at the Naples Public Library or call 693-6841; or at American Legion Post #155 (Naples), or call 693-6285.

Register with David Gerrish, event coordinator, by phone at 693-6854, or by email to [email protected]; or call Rolanda Leary at 627-7117.

Last year, more than 85 veterans or active duty military personnel and their families enjoyed the cruise along the shores of Long Lake.

