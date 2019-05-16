AUBURN – Normand J. Perreault, born August 20, 1929, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Auburn, Maine. He was the son of (Joseph) Arsene and Alice Marie Perreault of Lewiston.

He was employed most of his life in the local textile industry. He enjoyed many physical activities especially harness racing

He is survived by two brothers, Real and Richard (Maurice); sons Donald, David, Daniel, and daughters Suzanne Blais and Norma Jean. He was especially proud of his many grandchildren. His sister Lucille Messervier predeceased him,

A memorial service will be held at Funeral Alternatives at 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

