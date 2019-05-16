PARIS — The Paris Cape Historical Society will hold its first meeting of the year on Thursday, May 16, at the museum, 77 High St., South Paris, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend and hear what the Society is planning to celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial.
Frank Perham will speak on Maine minerals, a subject of interest to many local residents. The meeting will be followed by refreshments.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Bates College achieves carbon neutral status to help stave off climate change
-
Advertiser Democrat
Second amendment sanctuary status proposed for Paris
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Androscoggin County may release more info to public before meetings
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood town meeting this Saturday
-
Advertiser Democrat
Deputy Sampson 5K run/walk