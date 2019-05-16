PARIS — The Paris Cape Historical Society will hold its first meeting of the year on Thursday, May 16, at the museum, 77 High St., South Paris, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and hear what the Society is planning to celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial.

Frank Perham will speak on Maine minerals, a subject of interest to many local residents. The meeting will be followed by refreshments.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: