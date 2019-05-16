BENTON — A Massachusetts man charged with criminal threatening allegedly had driven to Maine to sell drugs and arrived at the wrong house, where he tried to break in and eventually was arrested, police said.

Tyrone Fleurimont, 31, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, was arrested after the incident around noon Wednesday and remained in custody Thursday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said in an email.

Police seized cocaine, fentanyl and $3,052 in cash during the arrest, and additional charges are likely after the Kennebec County district attorney reviews the case, McCausland said.

Maine State Police troopers said Fleurimont is suspected of driving to Maine to sell drugs and arrived at the wrong address, where he attempted to force his way into a home on Wyman Road.

The homeowner called police and Fleurimont was arrested about a mile away.

A second man who was a passenger in Fleurimont’s car is not being charged, McCausland said.

