OXFORD — The go-ahead for construction of the 9.2-megawatt solar energy facility, approved by the Planning Board last week, may hinge in part on a snake.

The Department of Environmental Protection is requiring that the applicant of the proposed $12.2 million solar farm off Route 26 and Number Six Road to hire a herpetologist (or arrange with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife) to survey a section of the proposed project site for the presence of Eastern Ribbon Snakes.

The contingency is one of a handful that must be fulfilled to allow construction to proceed, according to the DEP’s Final Report that was released just prior to the Planning Board’s May 9 approval of the project site plan review.

The May 9 site plan approval by the Planning Board also comes with a contingency that the board received the minutes of a pre-construction meeting with the project design engineer, Department of Environmental Protection staff, a third party-inspector or that the local Code Enforcement Officer Joelle Corey-Whitman be allowed to attend. A representative of the project told the Planning Board that either will be accommodated.

The DEP is requiring that if an eastern Ribbon Snake is observed and documented during the herpetologist survey, which is expected to take place this week, the applicant submit a draft deed restriction to the DEP that will protect the 100-foot vegetated buffer around the snake habitat. Once approved, the deed restriction will be recorded.

So why this snake?

According to a report by the N.H. Fish and Game Department, the species is near the northern limit of its range in New England and is listed as a “species of special concern” in Maine, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island because of uncommon and localized populations of the snake that appear to have declined. The snake is a subspecies of ribbon snake found in the northeastern United States.

The New Hampshire agency report also notes that ribbon snake occupation may indicate “high quality wetland habitat that could support other species of conservation concern such as spotted turtle, leopard frog and blue‐spotted and four‐toed salamanders.”



The eastern ribbon snake is described as “a slender, semi‐aquatic snake often observed near the edges of emergent marshes, wet meadows, scrub‐shrub wetlands, beaver impoundments, bogs, river and stream floodplains, and vegetated shorelines of ponds and lakes. Ribbon snakes generally avoid deep water but will swim readily along the surface.”

In addition to investigating the presence of the Eastern Ribbon Snake, the DEP is requiring the applicant to retain a third-party inspector, conduct a pre-construction meeting, retain a meadow area where the solar array is constructed and take all necessary actions to ensure there is no noticeable erosion of soil or dust emission on the site during construction and operation.

Other findings

The DEP issued its finding on the 38-acre solar farm project on April 29 saying the proponent has submitted a decommisioning plan that says it will cost $12.1 million to remove all above-ground infrastructure and to return the area to its pre-existing condition. The proponent said the project is anticipated to be operational for 30 years and it is possible to extend its operational life beyond that time.

The DEP found that the applicant has proven the ability to provide adequate technical ability that complies with the department’s standards and provisions for the control of excessive environmental noise. It is believed the project will have no “unreasonable”” adverse effect on the scenic character of the surrounding area or on the preservation of an unusual natural areas.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

