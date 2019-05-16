Shaquan is a handsome feline and he wants everyone to know it.

Six-year-old Shaquan knows how to attract attention to himself. He sits at the front of his kennel and calls people over to see him with a short, loud meow. It usually gets him the attention he is looking for.

Shaquan is a gentle kitty. If you are willing to spend some time with him, you will quickly become attached. He is ready to be a great companion. He will wait up for you and listen to your day. You can count on him to be around whenever you need him.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: