Telstar Middle School Softball, Telstar 7 Mountain Valley 6: The wet and dreary day started with the Hawks scoring 1 in the first inning. the Rebels ended the first by scoring 2 runs with a Riley Jerome single, a steal, then driven in by a Sarah Chase double. Makenzie Eliot drove Chase in with a solid single, but was thrown out at second on an good trow from the outfield. The Hawks scored 2 more runs in the 2nd while the Rebels went down quickly. In the Third, after two quick outs, the Rebels scored 2 runs when Quinn Jerome and Makenzie Eliot smashed back to back triples followed by a double by Karen Marshall. In the 4th, Morgan Zetts, after hitting a double and stealing third, scored on after the catcher had a throwing error. The Hawks took the lead in the 5th by scoring 3 runs after some a couple of walks. The Rebels tied the score in the 6th when GiGi DeVivo hit a double and made it to third on a Hawks error. She was knoked in when Sophia Nichols hit an shot down the right field line. With the game tied the Hawks failed to score in the top of the 7th. When the Rebels came up Lilly Crockett walk and stole second. She reached third on a nice single by Riley Jerome, then scored on another smash double by Sarah Chase. The game totals had Riley Jerome with 2 hits, Sarah Chase with 3 hits including 2 doubles, Quinn Jerome a triple, Makenzie Eliot with a triple and a double, Payton Berry with two singles, Karen Marshall hit 2 single and a double, Gigi DeVivo with a single and a double, Morgan Zetts with double, and Sophia Nichols with a single. This was very exciting to watch, even in the rain and the Rebels played an excellent game. Now 2-0, the Rebels travel to Spruce Mountain on Thursday.

Telstar Middle School Girls Softball, Spruce Mountain 7 Telstar 6: The team was handed their first loss on last Thursday at the hands of the Phoenix 7-6. The Rebels played an excellent game with the score going back and forth throughout the game. Makenzie Eliot pitched a complete game throwing 3 strikeouts and being backed by a solid defense. The Rebels were led at the plate by Quinn Jerome with a triple and a double, Makenzie Eliot with 2 doubles, Riley Jerome and Karen Marshall with 2 singles each, and Payton Berry with a single. The team played very well and show improvement every time they step onto the field. The Rebels face off against Berlin on Friday May 10th and visit Dirigo on Monday May 13th.

Telstar Middle School Softball, Telstar 6 Dirigo 4: The team pounded out a 6-4 victory over the Cougars Monday. The Lady Rebels started out a little flat but scored one in the second when Gabby Groves hit a solid single and stole her way around the bases. In the 3rd, Riley Jerome singled, stole second, was sacrificed to 3rd by Sarah Chase, then driven in when her little sister Quinn Jerome drilled a triple into center field. Quinn scored on a Makenzie Eliot double. Makenzie scored on a trowing error by the Dirigo catcher. Gigi DeVivo scored after hitting a single and stealing her way to third and scoring on a ground out. The Scoring continued in the 5th inning when Riley hit another single, stole second, and was driven in on a moonshot homer by Makenzie Eliot. Riley Jerome pitched the entire game without a strikeout, but she had a very solid defense behind her who had just two errors. This brings their record to 3 wins and 1 loss for the season with a long trip to Gardiner up next. Great game Rebels.

Telstar Middle School J.V. Softball: The team traveled to Hall-Dale on Saturday May 11th for their first game of the season. The young Lady Rebel team played hard and never gave up even when the going was tough. The defense was led in the middle with solid play at second base by Mariah Palmer and shortstop Gigi DeVivo. Octavia Hooper had an excellent catch at 3rd base while Sophia Nichols worked hard at first base. Angelica Hart threw a complete gave with 6 strikeouts. The offense was led by Bella Bennett who hit a hard single up the middle, driving in Azaria Alcide from second base. Azaria also scored after walking and stealing her way around the bases. Overall, it was a great learning game for the young team. They next face off with Berlin on Wednesday May 15th.

Telstar High School Girls Varsity Softball, Dirigo 13 Telstar 5:

Aneah Bartlett threw a solid game on the mound for the Telstar Rebels. The Rebels made some key plays defensively as well as several hits on the day. It was a back and forth game most of the day. Telstar rallied in the 6th to make it 6-5 but the Dirigo cougars had several hits in the 7th that secured the win for them. Shelby Thorman (2 singles) and Aneah Bartlett (3 singles) had a great day at the plate for the Rebels. Cheyenne Palmer, Jewel Smith, and Rylee Richard all got their first Varsity hit of the season! The loss dropped the Rebels to 1-1.

– Coach Tash Howard

Telstar High School Girls Varsity Softball, Telstar 13 Wiscassett 1: Natasha Mason threw two strong innings for the Rebels and Aneah Bartlett came in as relief to finish the last three innings on the mound. Telstar has a total of 11 hits with singles from Maci Hallett, Rylee Richard, and Natasha Mason. Brooklyn Kimball has two key hits, Hannah Evans ripped a double and Aneah Bartlett went 4-4 at the plate with an inside the park homerun in the bottom of the 5th. Telstar improves their record to 4-2 on the season.

– Coach Tash Howard

Telstar Middle School Boys Baseball, Telstar 8 Mountain Valley 5: The team improved their record to 1-1 with a victory over Mountain Valley Middle School. With the combined pitching of Keenan Sparks (4 inning) and Evan Leach (3 innings) and only letting up 4 hits. Evan Leach helped out the offensive with 3 hits including a 2 run homer, Bode Leach added 2 hits with a 2 run homer, and Keenan Sparks added a hit in the 3rd inning. The team pitching and hitting improved a great deal in the last week.

– Coach O’Connor

Telstar Middle School Boys Baseball, Telstar 12 Spruce Mountain 1: The Rebels won their second straight in lopsided fashion last Thursday. Cameron Palmer pitched the first 4 innings with 4 strike outs and Lucas Barstow finished the last 2 innings with 3 strike outs. Improved team defense helped the Rebels in this game with 2 double plays and getting the lead runner out 4 times. Evan Leach lead the hitting attack with 3 singles and getting on base 5 times and scoring 5 times. Cameron Palmer helped his pitching effort with 2 singles and a double, Evan Leach added a double and a single, and Keenan Sparks hit a single. The team did an awesome job.

– Coach O’Connor

Telstar Middle School Boys Baseball, Dirigo 10 Telstar 3: The team lost 10-3 yesterday on a chilly and cloudy afternoon. The team did not give up despite the 8 errors committed in the field. Down 8-0 they battled back with Lucas Barstow and Cruze Kimball getting two singles each with 1 RBI each. Cameron Palmer crushed a double in the 6th inning. The team needs to work on defense and improve hitting before next game. The team is now 2-2 for the season.

– Coach O’Connor

Telstar High School Track and Field

Boys

Mt. Abram 173, Winthrop 64, Dirigo 59, Telstar 33, Gould 16. 400 meters: Winning time 55.6. Telstar finishers: Michael Jones 58.4. 200m: WT 25.3. Telstar: 5. Telstar: Myles Lilly 28.4. Discus: 1. Brayden Stevens 103-8.0.

Javelin: Winning distance: 117-09.5. Telstar: 7. B. Stevens 98-7. 10. M. Lilly 87-5. High jump: WD: 5-4. Telstar B. Stevens 5-2. Long jump: WD: 18-8. Telstar: 4. Caleb Mitchell 15-5. Pole vault: Winning height: 10-0. Telstar: 2. M. Jones 9-6. 3. C. Mitchell 8-6.

Girls

Telstar 79, Winthrop 71, Mt. Abram 63, Gould 6. 100m hurdles: Winning time: 18.4. Telstar: 2. Talia Paaso 19.3. 3. Dylan Duclos 20.4. 100m: WT: 13.1. Telstar: 2. Kaitlee Killam 13.7. 5. D. Duclos 14.8. 7. T. Paaso 14.9. 8. Addy Charette 15.6. 9. Livia Decette 15.3. 1600m: WT: 6:21.7. Telstar. 2. Sophie Hanscom 7:26.0. 3. Emily Hanscom 7:31.8. 4x100m relay: WT: 57.5. Telstar: Killam, Charette, Duclos, Hallett, Kimball, Hoff, Paaso 57.9. 400m: Telstar: 1. Calla Orino 1:05.9. 3. E.B. Hoff 1:21.8. 800m: WT: 2:30.5 Telstar: 3. S. Hanscom 3:25.8; 4. E. Hanscom 3:32.0. 200m: WT 27.0. Telstar: 2. K. Killam 28.5. 3. C. Orino 29.6. 6. E. Hoff 36.0. Discus: Winning distance: 75-8.0. Telstar: 4. Maddie Hallett 66-4.5. 12. Leah Kimball 43-8.5. Javelin: Telstar: 1. M. Hallett 72-2.0. 4. L. Doucette 57-9.0. Shot put: WD: 30-5.0. Telstar: 10. L. Kimball 17-11.0. 11. Adeline Charette 17-4.0. High jump: Winning height: 4-8.0. Telstar: 2. D. Duclos 4-8.0. Long jump: Telstar: 1. C. Orino 14-7.0. 2. K. Killam 14-4.0. 7. T. Paaso 11-10.0.

