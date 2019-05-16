WEST PARIS — Resident Anthony Christian discussed a possible petition with selectmen at last week’s meeting.

Christian came to the town office last month with a handwritten request to put an article on the town warrant for a retail medical marijuana store.

Selectmen suggested that Christian circulate a petition to put the article on the warrant.

The decision to put the article on the warrant for the actual town meeting or to have it go to a special town meeting would be made by the selectmen, according to Selectman Dale Piirainen.

Christian said he wants it to go to a special town meeting.

Rainey said if Christian wants a special town meeting he will need petitions — one to call for a special town meeting and a second for the article he wants on the warrant.

Selectman Mike Grass told Christian to make sure the people signing his petitions are registered voters in West Paris. He will need 75 signatures for both of his petitions, according to Town Manager Wade Rainey.

Piirainen added that Christian should make sure the language on the petition is worded the way he wants it to be because once residents sign the petition, the wording cannot be changed.

Other news

Selectmen signed Rainey’s appointment to various offices that include tax collector, treasurer, general assistance officer, local public access officer, road commissioner and addressing officer.

He will not get an increase in pay, because the jobs are listed as part of his contract.

