NORWAY — A 3-T Auction will be held at Norway Grange, 15 Whitman St., on Saturday, June 1. To start the evening off there will be a free meal of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw and bread at 5 p.m. The auction will begin at 6.

The items to be auctioned off will consist of “Talents,” “Treats” and “Treasures.” Included are homemade items, household treasures, antiques, small furniture, Sharon’s artwork, handmade talents, A-J’s carrot cake, handmade decorations, John’s artwork, Wayne’s cinnamon rolls, sweet treats, Joel’s Finnish Nisu, wall hanging, Carol’s chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and whoopie pies.

Additional donations for the auction can be brought in the night of the auction.

Papa’s Boots is a local mission set up in the memory of Bruno Leino of Harrison. The mission is associated with Bolster’s Mills United Methodist Church. Leino’s grandchildren started the project in his honor. Bruno “Papa” would always say, as he looked at the Christmas tree full of presents, “look at all these presents we have when there are many children going without winter boots.” Since 2011 Papa’s Boots has donated hundreds of new pairs of winter boots for children in need in Harrison, Waterford, West Paris, Hebron, South Paris and other nonprofit organizations that serve children in need.

Last Christmas Papa’s Boots gave out 148 pairs of new boots. The need continues to increase each year. Papa’s Boots has partnered with Lamey-Wellehan in Auburn to help make the mission possible.

The Norway Grange is handicapped accessible.

People wishing to make donations to the mission may do so by sending a check payable to BMUMC “Papa’s Boots,” P.O. Box 859, Harrison ME 04040. Call A-J Alexander at 207-461-3093 for more information or ways to donate.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: