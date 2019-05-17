AUBURN — Art in the Park, part of Auburn’s 150th anniversary celebration, announces its two judges, Charlie Hewitt and Rebecca Swanson Conrad, for a juried art show with awards and prizes on Monday, May 27.

Art in the Park is part of Memorial Day celebration. In addition to the art show, the event will feature vendor spaces for artists to display and sell their work. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Edward Little Park at the corner of Main and Academy streets, adjacent to the Community Little Theater.

Hewitt is a prolific printmaker, painter and sculptor, who lives in Portland. Hewitt grew up in Auburn and Lewiston. The imagery in his artwork is influenced by the mill-working communities in which he was raised. His artworks are found in distinguished museum collections such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Library of Congress, the Portland Museum of Art and the Bates College Museum of Art. Hewitt has produced numerous public art commissions and some of them can be found on the High Line in New York City, Portland, and Lewiston.

Conrad is president of Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. She previously served as vice president for Institutional Advancement at Maine College of Art in Portland. Conrad’s career spanned 21 years in higher education administration at Bates College. She served on the Maine Arts Commission for seven years. Conrad received her BA in English from Bates College and studied in the New England Studies MFA Program at the University of Southern Maine. She lives in Auburn with her husband, Austin Conrad Jr.

In addition, Auburn’s Edward Little High School art students will exhibit artwork, much of it based on Auburn subjects and themes.

The show’s awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. The awards will be presented by Mayor Jason Levesque.

For more information, visit www.auburn150.com/artshow or call Anita Poulin at 207-782-5118.

