BOWDOINHAM — Bath police have confirmed they’ve recovered the body of David Dieterich, a Wisconsin man who fell into the Kennebec River in Bath last month.

Julia Baecher, an owner of East of Eden Flower Farm on Brown’s Point Road in Bowdoinham, was retrieving her dog along the shore when she discovered the body, according to Sgt. Greg Siegel with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department. He was called to the scene at 8:10 a.m. The body was found near shore above the tide, he said.

Siegel said the man was identified as Dieterich through identification found with the body.

The State Police major crimes unit was notified. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which is standard for unattended death, Siegel said.

Members of Bowdoinham Fire Department and Topsham Fire and Rescue recovered the body.

Bath Police Chief Mike Field confirmed Friday morning the body is that of Dieterich, whom police believe drowned on April 18. Police say the autopsy will confirm the identity. Dieterich’s family has been notified, Field said. Police still do not believe any foul play was involved.

David Dieterich, 35, of Caledonia, Wisconsin, was with two coworkers around 10 p.m. when he stepped onto an unstable dock near the Kennebec Tavern and fell into the river. He’d recently arrived in Bath as an employee of the Milwaukee-based Marshall Erecting, a subcontractor for Bath Iron Works. He was staying at the Hampton Inn while on a temporary assignment that was expected to last approximately six weeks.

Merrymeeting Bay is about 6 miles upriver from downtown Bath, where Dieterich fell into the Kennebec River. Searchers hadn’t been able to find his body in the weeks since, despite using boats, planes, a drone, divers and side-scanning sonar, a device dragged across the surface of the water as it sends sound waves through the water to find objects.

Julia Baecher, who owns the End of Eden Flower Farm with her husband David Baecher, said they had been harvesting tulips before she found the body. They picked some flowers to travel with Dieterich’s body.

“It has to be incredibly hard to wonder where your loved one is for a whole month,” she said. “It was pretty tough to find him but we are happy that he was found. We can’t do much but we can certainly send him home with flowers.”

This story will be updated.

< Previous

Next >