VFW post to install officers for year



LEWISTON — The James B Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Governor’s Restaurant for the installation of officers. The installation will be officiated by PSC Arthur J. Roy.

Democratic Committee to hear Dunlap

AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St., second floor. Parking is available in the parking garage directly behind City Hall on Mechanics Row.

Special guest will be Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who will speak about his office’s efforts to assure the integrity of the vote. He will also talk about the work that all must do to increase voter registration and turnout on Election Day and to defeat attempts at voter suppression.

The County Committee will elect one member to serve on the Credentials Committee and four members to serve on the Platform Committee of the State Party. Androscoggin County Democrats and all other interested persons are welcome to attend. For more information, call 207-784-5726.

Grange to hold Memorial Day program

AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, preceded by dessert at 6. A Memorial Day program will be presented by Chaplain Joyce MacDonald. All Grange members and guests are welcome.

Members are reminded to bring their clipped coupons, donations for PAL and soda can tabs.

Claxton to hold public office hours



AUBURN — Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Androscoggin, will hold public office hours at 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Auburn Town Hall, 60 Court St., conference room 204.

Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Claxton will give updates on his work on various policy committees and give a preview of upcoming issues. All are welcome to attend, ask questions and get answers. To RSVP on Facebook, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/312606996099906/.

Additional dates and locations for public office hours throughout Senate District 20 will follow. The district includes Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester and Poland.

Volunteers needed to place flags on graves

LEWISTON — Volunteers are needed to place 3,500 flags at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, email [email protected]

Worship to focus on world refugee crisis

AUBURN — A Global Witness-Refugee-led Worship Service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 9 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at the East Auburn Baptist Church.

A short video of the world refugee crisis will be shown and Sunday school will be led by a former Muslim. A panel of refugees/American advocate for refugees will discuss the issues followed by questions and answers.

Refugee-led praise and worship will take place and the sermon topic will be “God: The Master Designer.”

Comedy tour to benefit veterans

LEWISTON — The Maine Comedy All Stars 2019 comedy tour will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. The show will benefit the Lewiston/Auburn Veterans Council.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased online at https://pmcfsubmissions.ticketleap.com/comedy-fundraiser-at-the-armory.

