Legion taking donations for placing flags

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion will once again place American flags on the hillside between Park Street and the RSU 73 administrative office located just off Park Street.

The 12-by-18-inch American Flags will be placed for a donation of $5 each and will be placed by members of George Bunten Post 10. Those wanting a flag placed in memory or to honor a veteran, send a check to George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave., Livermore Falls, ME 04254. Make the check out to “George Bunten Post 10″ in the note area of the check or note attached to the check to indicate Veterans Hill.

Note with the check or cash list to include “In Honor of NAME of Veteran” and/or “In Memory of NAME of Veteran.”

After the week of display the flags placed will be available on Sunday, June 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Post 10 if the person or organization would like to keep the flags for a keepsake.

This is the week Post 10 volunteers place this mass of flags on what will be called for one week “Veterans’ Hill,” from May 23 until May 31.

Hour of music fun for children, families

WILTON — An hour of musical fun at the Cushing School from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, will be a fundraiser for the Western Maine Play Museum.

Carla Miller, director of Music with Carla, said, “This fun-filled music program is designed to engage children ages 8 months to 5 years in singing songs, chants, creating rhythms and reciting rhymes as they move and play with basic rhythmic instruments, scarves and other props. As the children engage in the activities, they help build basic music competency in a playful expression of joy of music-making with the adults who love them.”

Miller hopes to raise funds to support the opening of the Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton. The museum board has been fundraising for a few years and progress is being made on the facilities and exhibits that will be available.

A suggested donation of $10 a family will support the cause.

Center offering diabetic shoe clinic

BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Community Center is offering a diabetic shoe clinic by appointment from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 24. It is covered by Medicare Part B and sponsored by Step Lightly & ProMedical.

Those who are diabetic and on Medicare are entitled to one pair of therapeutic shoes plus inserts each calendar year, paid for by Medicare.

Bring the following: Medicare Card, primary doctor’s name, address and phone number and primary/secondary insurance card (if you have one).

For an appointment or more information, call 207-647-3116.

