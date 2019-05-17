AUBURN — Auditions have been announced for Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre’s upcoming production of the hit Abba musical “Mama Mia.” The open auditions will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 21, at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 30 Academy St.

The theater will present the Tony Award winning show Aug. 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18. John Blanchette will direct, with musical direction by Steven Barter and choreography by Lacey Moyse.

The ninth longest-running show in Broadway history, “Mama Mia” is about Sophie, a 20-year old living on a Greek isle who is soon to be married. She wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but there is a complication — she has no idea who her father is. After looking at her mother’s diary, she finds three different men who could be her dad. She invites all three to the wedding and, of course, her mother (Donna) panics and reaches out to her two best friends for support. Laughter and lots of great Abba songs ensue, including “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” “Voulez-Vous” and “Mama Mia.”

Audition sessions will include closed vocal audition, short choreography audition and group readings. No a cappella or duet vocal auditions will be allowed.

More information and character descriptions are available on the CLT website at www.laclt.com/audition.

