FARMINGTON — A judge set bail at $750 cash or $250 and a supervised release agreement Friday for the driver accused of hitting a teenage boy on a skateboard Wednesday night on Route 142 in Kingfield.

Isaac Moody, 31, of Kingfield was arrested on felony charges of driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death when he returned to the scene. He appeared before Judge Charles Dow at the Franklin County Courthouse in a video conference from the jail. Moody did not enter a plea because he has not been indicted on the felony charges.

Skateboarder Daniel Brown Jr., 16, of Kingfield told Franklin County Sgt. Nate Bean that he was riding on the fog line heading west toward Kingfield Elementary School. He saw a vehicle heading in his direction in the opposite lane and “the vehicle suddenly crossed the center line and came right toward him,” according to Deputy Andrew Morgan’s affidavit filed in a Farmington court. Brown was struck by the vehicle and then it was gone.

Brown suffered injuries considered “severe” and was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was listed in satisfactory condition Friday, according to a hospital representative.

Moody told police he thought he had hit a dog and didn’t stop. He continued to drive home, Morgan wrote in the affidavit.

He told Morgan that once he arrived home his girlfriend, Anisha Gagnon, who was a passenger in the car along with their 1-month-old baby, Keegan, told him to go back to the scene, according to the document.

When Moody returned to the scene, Morgan saw significant damage to the hood, windshield and roof of the 2008 Scion that Moody was driving.

According to the affidavit, Moody said when he returned to the scene he learned that he had struck a young man on a skateboard. He told Morgan he didn’t see him but “admitted” to being in an accident.

During the investigation it was determined that Moody was traveling east on Route 142 and went off the road to the left and struck Brown and re-entered the roadway and continued driving, according to the affidavit.

Dow appointed attorney Melanie Allen to the case. He put release conditions of no contact with the victim. He also ordered Moody not to drive under any circumstances.

A conviction on each of the charges is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: